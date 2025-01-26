Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala suffered injuries during Everton’s 1-0 win over Brighton.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes has admitted Everton’s new double injury blow will coming into the thinking of his transfer window plans.

The Toffees battled to a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, with Iliman Ndiaye bagging a first-half penalty. As a result, Everton are now seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the triumph came at a cost. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off in the 13th minute with a hamstring injury before Orel Mangala had to be withdrawn on 81 minutes with a knee problem. Both have been regular starters for the Blues this term.

With Dwight McNeil potentially having to undergo surgery for a knee issue and Chelsea loanee Armando Broja sidelined for up to three months with an ankle injury, Everton’s treatment room is filling up. Moyes has already insisted he wants fresh additions in the January transfer window to ensure a relegation battle is avoided.

The Blues boss already admitted that he wanted new forward options and a fresh midfielder, as well as potentially a new left-back to add competition for Vitalii Mykolenko. But setbacks to Calvert-Lewin and Mangala, who will be further assessed, may ramp up plans. Moyes said at his post-match press conference: “They don't look great, either of them. The medical team have told me to let you know that they'll get assessed first then we'll make a decision but they're not the best, either of them at the moment.

“I think it does. I feel as if, depending on what comes back from their assessments, I'll decide a little bit more on whether we're having to go do something, which we may have to do from what we have seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mangala has got a bad injury as well. We've had a difficult day and if we'd have come away today and not a result, it would have felt much sorer because of the couple of injuries we’ve picked up. It was great credit to the players and their effort and commitment to get a result in the circumstances. Brighton will be playing as well as most teams in the Premier League.

“Before I came up, Everton picked up some really good draws away from home and there’s a wee bit we can be hard to play against. What we need to do is add goals wise and we lacked that. I have to say, Brighton turned up the heat in the second half and it was hard to keep them out.”