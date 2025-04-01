Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Moyes has spoken about the impact of Everton’s experienced players since his return as manager.

David Moyes has heaped praise on the impact that Ashley Young has on Everton's dressing room.

The former Manchester United, Inter Milan and Aston Villa man is still plying his trade at the top level at the age of 39. He is a Premier League, Serie A, FA Cup and Europa League winner, as well as being capped 39 times for England.

Since Moyes returned as Everton manager in January, Young has fallen down the pecking order. He featured frequently under ex-boss Sean Dyche as right-back but that is a role that Moyes had handed to Jake O'Brien.

However, that hasn't allowed Young to become frustrated and continued to influence Everton how he can. Speaking to his former Toffees players Tim Howard and Landon Donavan on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast, Moyes revealed that veteran Young wasn't afraid to tell team-mates that they were falling short of the required standards at half-time when trailing 1-0 at Brentford last month. O'Brien's second-period head earned Everton a point.

What’s been said

Goodison Park boss Moyes said: “The likes of Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, [James] Tarkowski, Bego [Asmir Begovic] the backup goalkeeper those boys have been fantastic

“And they remind me a lot of the old boys, Landon. The other night [week], we were at Brentford and we hadn’t played that well in the first half - and before I’d got in the door, Ashley Young was digging the players out for not being at it.

“There was nobody getting annoyed with him and that was it. We all know we’re all trying to drive for success and quite often we have to challenge each other to do that.”

Injury latest

Young is a contender to make his first start for Everton under Moyes in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Wednesday night. Vitalii Mykolenko suffered a thigh injury while representing Ukraine on international duty.

Mykolenko is doubtful to feature at Anfield and a replacement left-back may be required. It is a role that Young has operated in on numerous occasions since his arrival on a free transfer from Villa in 2023. In fact, he replaced Mykolenko at half-time in Everton's 2-0 win over Liverpool at Goodison Park last campaign.

Moyes could also look to deploy captain Coleman on the left-hand side or Nathan Patterson. In addition, there is the option to move O’Brien into a centre-back role and push Jarrad Branthwaite onto the flank.