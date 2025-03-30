Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The talking points from Everton’s training session after the international break as David Moyes prepares to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Everton have reported back to duty after the international break.

The likes of Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien, Beto and Armando Broja reassembled back at Finch Farm after representing their respective nations. And those who also did not head off, including players such as James Tarkowski, Seamus Coleman, James Garner and Jack Harrison, were also put through their paces after some time off.

While Everton have no fixture this weekend, having been eliminated from the FA Cup, it gives David Moyes additional time to prepare for one of the biggest games of the season. The Toffees make the short trip across Stanley Park to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. Everton head into the encounter against the backdrop of a nine-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League. Moyes has ensured that the Blues have climbed out of a relegation scrap - and are now 17 points clear of the bottom three.

One thing that Moyes did not achieve during his first stint as Everton manager was a win at Anfield. And if he is to achieve it against the Reds - and hand the Blues’ bitter rivals a blow in their pursuit of the Premier League title - he will need as many of his players available.

Mykolenko injury latest

Everton will take confidence from the 2-2 draw they earned against Liverpool at Goodison Park last month. James Tarkowski’s 97th-minute equaliser was more than what Moyes’ men deserved from the final derby to take place at the Grand Old Lady. Tarkowski’s thunderbolt was helped engineered by the looping cross of Vitalii Mykolenko.

The 25-year-old is the Toffees’ regular left-back - and the only senior option in the squad. He has started all 27 of his Premier League appearances this season. In addition, Mykolenko has generally delivered good performances against Liverpool since arriving from Dynamo Kyiv in January 2022. Not too many players keep Reds talisman Mo Salah quiet but Mykolenko has done well defensively in their duels.

However, Everton are sweating on the defender. He was forced off with a thigh injury in the 69th minute of Ukraine’s 3-0 Nations League loss to Belgium earlier this week. Via the Ukraine Football Federation’s website, manager Serhiy Rebrov said: “Unfortunately, he has an injury, he will do an MRI, we'll see. I know Vitalii. If he didn't continue playing, then the injury was really serious.”

Everton uploaded photos and video footage from Friday’s session at Finch Farm - and Mykolenko was not involved. It means that the Blues may have an anxious wait for Mykolenko to be fit.

Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil were both involved as they recover from respective knee injuries. It is likely that both need to build fitness before returning to the match-day squad, especially McNeil given that he hasn’t played a game since a 4-0 win over Wolves on 4 December. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still not back in training as he continues rehab for a serious hamstring issue, while Orel Mangala won’t play again this term after rupturing his ACL.

There were also two others players not spotted in the training sessions. Idrissa Gana Gueye appeared to be absent, but that was understandable. He played 90 minutes in Senegal’s 2-0 win over Togo on Tuesday night, so he was likely given some time off after travelling back from Africa. Gueye also completed a full game in Senegal’s 0-0 draw against Sudan and looking after the 35-year-old is important.

However, Tim Iroegbunam could not be sighted. The midfielder has made seven substitute appearances since he recovered from a foot injury at the start of February. It could be a case that Iroegbunam was missing for another reason or simply wasn’t picked up by the cameras rather than picking up a potential fitness issue. Everton under-21 midfielder Owen Barker was involved with the first team, though. He has played 13 times for Paul Tait’s side this season.