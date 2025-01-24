Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton transfer news as David Moyes gives an update on the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes has revealed the three positions he’d like to strengthen as Everton eye new January recruits.

The Toffees are currently four points above the Premier League relegation zone after their 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. But Everton have had issues scoring goals this season, netting just 18 times in 21 games, and that needs remedying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Dwight McNeil looking like he will require surgery, having missed the past eight games with a knee injury, it leaves Everton short of attacking options. Armando Broja is also sidelined until April with an ankle problem.

That is one area of the squad Moyes wants to bolster. He also revealed that midfield is another part of his Toffees set-up he’d like to add reinforcements while left-back is another area that could get attention, with Vitalii Mykolenko the only current senior option.

The Everton boss, asked by LiverpoolWorld if he would like an additional left-sided defender, said at his pre-match press conference before tomorrow’s trip to Brighton: “I think if you asked, by what accounts what Evertonians [are saying] we're probably short in the front line. Obviously, we'd like to add attacking players, maybe another midfielder. But I definitely agree, we'd like to strengthen at left-back if possible or have another addition there. I don't know if I could fit all that in just now so I'm trying to see what we can do. We still have the possibility of playing Ashley [Young] left-back as a back-up.”

Everton are going to likely to have to make compromises when it comes to their recruitment. They have Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah on their list of targets, but he lacks Premier League experience. However, if the Toffees were to targets troops with top-flight experience under their belt, it’s likely they have not played too much football in the first half of the season and will need to get up to speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes added: “Most of the targets have already been in. I've come in and been able to throw my tuppence worth, see some things and look. But the people here are the ones who have been working on it for the last three or four months. In the past, we have always signed players who have either been great characters, had longevity at the club.

“I hope the people we've brought in had a bit of a DNA connection. I’m keen to involve all that back to what we're bringing in but we're in such a small period to get that right, it makes it quite difficult and you don't get time to see it but I hope we're able to bring a couple more players in and we need it.

“The last player [Ernest Nuamah] is that he's never played in the Premier League before so you have to weigh that up. All those bits add in to one day you think: 'Yeah that's good' then another you think: 'Maybe not'. It's the deliberating. We're pretty well worked and ready for what we think we're going to do.We're just trying to get things in a row and line things up for the coming week or so.”