Everton injury update on Armando Broja.

David Moyes has admitted Everton are set to hold talks with Chelsea over the possibility of terminating Armando Broja’s loan deal.

The striker suffered an ankle injury and was stretchered off during last week’s 2-0 FA Cup victory over Peterborough United. And after undergoing a second scan earlier this week, Broja is set to be sidelined for up to three months.

As a result, Moyes has confirmed that Everton plan to hold discussions with Chelsea about ending the season-long loan deal. As things stand, the Blues do not have a domestic loan spot free. Jack Harrison is on loan from Leeds United.

Speaking after the 1-0 loss against Aston Villa in his first game since returning as manager, Moyes said: “We think he is going to be out for somewhere between 10-12 weeks. It’s his ligament, ankle. It would probably mean there is maybe a possibility, and it’s not done yet, there’s a possibility he would have to go back to Chelsea because it might use up, we might try to find a way because we can’t get loans up as well. Our loans are full.”

Broja joined Everton on summer transfer deadline day with an Achilles issue. He did not return to fitness until December and caught the eye during three substitute cameos. The Albania international was handed a full debut in a 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest on 29 December then kept his starting spot in a 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth where he was forced off in the 32nd minute with a back issue.

But after avoiding a long-term issue, Broja sustained a serious ankle injury when introduced from the bench against Peterborough. He was on the end of a robust tackle from Posh defender Manny Fernandez and was down for a significant period being being taken off the pitch on a stretcher. The ex-Southampton and Fulham loanee did not need to go to hospital but could be absent until April.