Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton boss David Moyes has refused to put a timeframe on when Jarrad Branthwaite could return from injury.

The centre-back was forced to have hamstring surgery earlier this week. Branthwaite has not played this season after sustaining his problem during the summer. He was back in training and close to being in the squad for last Saturday’s 2-0 loss against Manchester City. However, Branthwaite sustained a recurrence of his issue and had to go under the knife.

Moyes said ahead of Sunday’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Hill Dickinson Stadium: “It was [frustrating] but we felt as if after it that we had him back. He was back in full training and very close for Man City but didn’t feel quite right, so we got it checked and got some work done on it.

“We wouldn’t put a timescale on it. We will give it a chance to heal and take his time.

Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson has been ruled out for a couple of weeks because of a foot injury. The right-back had a hernia issue earlier this season and Moyes said that will be ‘tidied up’ while he’s unavailable, which suggests he will have minor surgery.

Moyes added: “Patto had a plantar fascia tear in his foot which he picked up in the under-21s game against Bradford. It will probably keep him out for a couple of weeks. In that period, he’s already had an issue with his hernia so we’re going to get that tidied up while he’s [out] with his plantar fascia].”