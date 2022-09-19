Everton defeated West Ham United 1-0 at Goodison Park.

David Moyes admitted he was 'really annoyed' West Ham only started hitting the standards he expects after falling behind against Everton.

Moyes' most-recent return to Goodison Park was a miserable one as the Toffees claimed a 1-0 victory over the Hammers.

Neal Maupay's 53rd-minute strike proved the difference to deliver Everton all three points and a first Premier League win of the season.

In truth, the game wasn't a vintage affair and Moyes - who served as Blues boss between 2002-2013 - felt neither side played well.

What’s been said

He said: “We didn’t play well. I’ve got to say, I don’t think Everton played well either. It was a tight game. Did we deserve to win? No. Did we deserve to lose? Probably.

“Obviously, they took a good opportunity and we had two or three pretty half-decent ones in the end and we didn’t take any of them.

“I thought as if that was about the only period (after going behind) where we looked as if we were going to get anything xGs at all.

“I thought our attacking play in the first half, I don’t know how many wrong decisions we made, how many passes we gave away but I tell you what, it was as high as I’ve known it.

“I thought once we conceded the goal, our best passage of play was just after that and then we probably our better moments in the game then, but what we also did was opened up and gave Everton a little chance to counter attack us as well. I think in the main, the last 15 or 20 minutes, if anybody was going to get a goal, it was going to be us.

“That was the bit that really annoyed me (that West Ham only started playing well after going behind).

"It showed me that they had more to give but really, they stepped up a little bit after that. Obviously, I understand Everton probably got the goal and probably felt that they needed to try and protect it.