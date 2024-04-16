'I want...' - Dele Alli breaks silence on his Everton future after MNF appearance

Dele Alli finally broke his silence and spoke about his future at Everton while appearing on Monday Night Football last night.

He was present to watch his side fall to a heavy defeat at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea put six goals past a hapless Sean Dyche side. It was Dyche’s heaviest defeat as a manager and it was a dismal night for the Toffees that saw Jarrad Branthwaite limp off to compound their misery. It was a night to forget and Everton remain locked in the relegation battle ahead of a crucial game with Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on Sunday.

There was plenty of interest in Alli’s appearance on the Sky Sports coverage as he joined Jamie Carragher and presenter David Jones. Finally given a platform to speak out, he was quizzed over his future as his current deal at Everton expires at the end of the season. He claimed he would be ready to return at the end of the season but with Everton’s financial issues, it looks unlikely he will remain at the club beyond this season - and Alli spoke out on what he wants his future to look like.

“The only target I have is the World Cup in 2026 and I’m signed to Everton so I’m just taking it day by day.” He began. “I’ll be fully training as the season is ending.” “I’m signed to Everton so I think it would be disrespectful to speak about anyone else as I’m here. They’ve been so amazing with me and I don’t know whether that’s off the cards for me next season so I’m not going to talk about anything like that. They’re a club that has been amazing but I want to stay in the Premier League and play against the best players at the highest level.”