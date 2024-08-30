Getty Images

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is a free agent after his Everton contract expired.

Dele Alli is reportedly attracting interest from Lille.

According to Sky Sports, the midfielder is admired by the French club as his Everton future remains somewhat in limbo.

Dele left Goodison Park at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract. Arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022, he made a total of 13 appearances for the Toffees - but did not play after August 2023. He was loaned to Turkish club Besiktas before suffering an injury - and has not made an outing since April 2023.

Dele spent the entire 2023-24 season on the treatment table but returned to Everton at the start of the pre-season period to build up fitness. He did not feature in any summer friendlies, though, and is not eligible to represent the under-21s as he’s not under contract.

Blues boss Sean Dyche has been open to casting his eye over Dele in behind-closed-doors games before deciding whether to hand him a new deal. Still aged 28, he was formerly one of the most exciting prospects in Europe and helped England reach the World Cup final in 2018.

However, it is suggested that Lille are interested in recruiting Dele. Les Dogues finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season and are in the Champions League this term. As Dele is a free agent, he would not have to sign before tonight’s 23.00 BST deadline.

Speaking earlier this month, Dyche said on Dele: “We honestly haven’t gone that far with him as a player, that’s for sure. The club have outlined ‘what ifs?’ but with the player I’ve just said, and I have maintained this, that the first thing is just to get back out there, running freely, playing, training and all that side of things. We will have to wait and see on that.

“He is close but not there yet. And don’t forget he’s hardly had any actual football – as in games – for a long time. There is a games programme still, as well. It’s not just a case of getting fit and running around with the first-team group, then he needs games, so therefore a games programme has got to come next. When you’ve been out that long you need a period of building up and getting to true fitness. That could take three or four games. It’s a bit like an extended pre-season, let’s say.”