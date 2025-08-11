This released former Everton star is still looking to join his next club.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still looking for his next club after his departure from the club this summer.

The 28-year-old left the Toffees following the expiration of his contract, joining the long list of players released as free agents. Both Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure are still without new teams so far this transfer window, and the Premier League season is almost upon us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker isn’t without his list of suitors, though. A number of clubs have registered their interest in signing Calvert-Lewin this summer, with his lack of transfer fee proving particularly interesting.

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for the ex-Everton star but their offer may be far from what he is looking for in this next chapter.

Man United ‘exploring’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin deal

According to CaughtOffside, United have entered the picture and are ‘exploring the possibility’ of adding Calvert-Lewin to their ranks this summer. The Red Devils have put the bulk of their focus into strengthening their attack, with three new forwards added to the roster and just one new recruit elsewhere so far.

Ruben Amorim is said to be ‘keen on having a strong rotational setup’, having already welcomed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and most recently Benjamin Sesko to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United still have the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Antony on their books as well.

However, the report claims that while Amorim is keen on Calvert-Lewin, he views him as a ‘third or fourth-choice striker’ who could ‘provide valuable cover’ this season. After being Everton’s main man up front, it seems unlikely the 28-year-old will be happy to settle for being as low as third or even fourth down the pecking order behind statement signings Sesko and Cunha.

Other clubs interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin

If regular starts are what he’s after, Calvert-Lewin will need to look beyond Manchester United when it comes to his next move.

West Ham have shown significant interest in the centre-forward as they also look to improve their attack. Premier League new boys Sunderland also remain linked with Calvert-Lewin as they continue their impressive summer recruitment drive. The Black Cats have already tabled an offer to sign the ex-Toffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, his reported £100,000 per week wage demands have proven to be a stumbling block for some clubs. His injury history is also a cause for concern. Leeds United have already walked away from the table due to his pay expectations, while Newcastle United talks have also ‘hit a standstill’ for the same reason. The Magpies are looking to strengthen their attacking lineup, regardless of whether Alexander Isak stays or leaves.

Calvert-Lewin may be forced to take a pay cut if no clubs are willing to meet the figures he is asking for. talkSPORT also recently reported that he has parted ways with his agent and has also kept an offer from Sunderland at arm’s length, as he is holding out for a club ‘higher up the Premier League food chain’ to come in for him.

In other news, Pep Guardiola makes honest Man City claim as Everton aim to complete Jack Grealish transfer