Everton are keen to sign Jack Grealish on loan from Man City given that he has fallen down the pecking order.

Pep Guardiola has declared that he is happy with Manchester City's squad ahead of the start of the Premier League season - after omitting Jack Grealish yet again.

The winger endured a disappointing 2024-25 season. Grealish made only seven Premier League starts and was left on the bench for the FA Cup final defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace at Wembley.

He was subsequently omitted from City's squad for the Club World Cup earlier this summer. And after the Etihad Stadium side returned to duty, Grealish remains out of favour and was not selected in Guardiola's set-up for a 3-0 win over Palermo.

Everton are keen on signing Grealish - bought for £100 million from Aston Villa four years ago - on loan ahead of the new campaign. David Moyes wants to bolster his attacking options and the Toffees have had encouragement that Grealish would be open to a move to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

City bolstered their attacking options earlier this summer by signing Rayan Cherki, which has pushed Grealish further down the pecking order.

After the Palermo game, Guardiola said via the club's website: “The three signings we have done before the World Cup were really good. Cherki, [Rayan] Ait Nouri and [Tijjani] Reijnders. Same with [Abdukodir] Khusanov in January. He showed his potential today and he is one of the fastest players I have seen.

“We haven’t played many games. We’ve trained well but now we’ll go back to Manchester, try to make a good week and prepare the games. I am happy [with the squad] since the USA and our World Cup. Our vibes there were really good.”

Everton transfer plans

Everton are hoping to add some quality to their attack as the Premier League campaign starts with a trip to Leeds United next week. The Toffees have also been pursuing Tyler Dibling of Southampton, having had two bids rejected so far. The Saints are holding out for a fee of £50 million for the 19-year-old although he was left out of Will Still’s side’s 2-1 win over Wrexham.

Speaking on Dibling’s future at the BBC Radio Solent Fans’ Forum last week, St Mary’s chief executive Phil Parsons said: "I think people in this room are not stupid, and people listening are not silly. They know football, but there is a price for every player,

“We're not a club that's going to roll over and just accept a bid because they feel like they want him on the cheap. If you want a player, bid for them and bid well. If we lose a player, we need to give Johannes the funds to replace that player. But it's really been about cleaning up the squad.

"We've had a really big squad for a couple of years. That's when it comes to bringing in academy products because that's a part of who we are. We have to produce talent from our academy. We'll see how the window goes, but if Tyler's here this season, he'll play for Southampton. He's not going to sit around. It's the same for every player. They are under contract at this club, and that's fair for us. We've invested in those players."