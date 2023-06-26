Dominic Calvert-Lewin is determined to be firing on all cylinders for Everton next season.

The Toffees striker has endured frustration during the previous two seasons because of several injury problems. In the 2021-22 campaign, Calvert-Lewin made 18 appearances for Everton and scored five goals - including the match-winner in the dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace that ensured the club avoided Premier League relegation.

Last season, the England international was once again hampered by issues. Calvert-Lewin again was limited to 18 outings but was on target only twice. A hamstring injury forced him to miss the 1-0 triumph against Bournemouth on the final day as the Blues’ top-flight status was again narrowly preserved.

In a bid to rectify his fitness problems, the 26-year-old has travelled to Germany during the summer break. He has been training Myos Sports & Health, a neuro training centre based in Munich. The facility has been used by the likes of Real Madrid defender David Alaba and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer previously.

And a source has told LiverpoolWorld that Calvert-Lewin's recovery is going ‘well’ and in the ‘right direction’.

The centre-forward will be aiming to hit the ground running when Everton return for pre-season training next month. Certainly, Calvert-Lewin would love to get back to the form he displayed in the 2020-21 season when plundered 21 goals in 39 appearances. That earned him a breakthrough into the England squad and he's earned 11 caps to date, scoring four times.

Since arriving as Goodison Park manager in January, Dyche and his backroom staff have been cautious with Calvert-Lewin as they aim to fully remedy his fitness woes. Speaking last month, Dyche said: “It’s not patience in terms of holding him back for the sake of it. It’s the risk and reward scenarios that come in football and it’s difficult sometimes.