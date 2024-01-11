The Everton forward was originally sent off for a tackle on Crystal Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne.

Everton player ratings vs Crystal Palace. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The decision to overturn Dominic Calvert-Lewin's red card against Crystal Palace was clearly the right one and now joins an exclusive club of being one of three players to have had their red card rescinded.

His tackle on Palace's Nathaniel Clyne was originally dismissed as a foul by referee Chris Kavanagh before he was then instructed by the VAR team to go and look at the incident at the pitch-side monitor. The slow-motion pictures were enough for him to change his mind which shocked footballing fans everywhere, as well as a trio of Everton players who were seen laughing in dismay at the referee studying the footage, and yet, a red card was still given.

These type of situations have become commonplace in English football this season; Alexis Mac Allister is another example of a player was sent off for a straight red. He was dismissed against Bournemouth early on in the season but that decision was also quickly overturned.

Refereeing problems aside, Calvert-Lewin has now joined Jack Rodwell and Darren Gibson in being the only Everton players to have a red card chalked off. Gibson's was back in 2012 after he was sent off against West Ham for a high tackle on Mark Noble. What makes that game interesting is that Carlton Cole, who was also sent off in that game for a tackle on Leighton Baines, also had his overturned following a poor performance from Anthony Taylor.