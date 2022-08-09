Duncan Ferguson delivers Everton verdict on two pieces of summer transfer business

Everton signed James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil from Burnley and Duncan Ferguson is impressed by both.

Both made their Toffees debuts in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Chelsea on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Tarkowski, 29, became Everton's first signing of the summer.

The centre-back joined on a free transfer from Burnley and already looks a shrewd bit of business.

The Blues raided relegated Burnley once when they swooped for McNeil for a fee that could reach £20 million.

The winger netted twice in a pre-season friendly against Dynamo Kyiv.

And Ferguson, who left Everton's coaching staff in the summer, believes both will be hits at Goodison Park.

What’s been said

Speaking to Sky Sports before the Chelsea loss, the Toffees hero said: “Two good players. Obviously, Tarkowski was at Burnley, he come up under Sean Dyche. A great defender, I like the signing.

“Dwight McNeil was talked about a couple of years ago for big money. I like him as well.

“He's young and will fit in well in Frank's system.

“Dwight McNeil likes to go at people, good dribbler of the ball and you've got the big fella at the back who can defend the box well and attack the other box well.