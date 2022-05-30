Duncan Ferguson ‘tipped’ to leave Everton for Championship manager’s job

Duncan Ferguson is the new favourite to become next Blackburn Rovers manager.

Duncan Ferguson has become the clear favourite to land the vacant Blackburn Rovers managerial job.

The Everton first-team coach and Goodison Park hero has been heavily backed into 4/5 to take over at Ewood Park.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers are looking for a new boss after Tony Mowbray departed at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

Blackburn finished eighth in the Championship and six points outside the play-off places.

Ferguson has now rocketed into favouritism with bookmakers Sky Bet. It would be the 50-year-old’s first permanent manager’s job if he did land the role.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City supremo Carlos Carvalhal is the 3/1 second favourite, while Wycombe Wanderers chief Gareth Ainsworth is 6/1*.

Background

Ferguson, who scored 72 goals over two spells during his playing days for the Toffees, has been part of the Goodison Park backroom staff since 2011.

He was first in the academy before being promoted to Roberto Martinez’s first-team set-up three years later.

Ferguson, who is a fans’ favourite, has also had two spells as caretaker manager.

The first was in December 2019 after the sacking of Marco Silva, with Ferguson guiding Everton to victory over Chelsea and draws against Manchester United and Arsenal.

Earlier this year, the Scot again held the reins for one match after Rafa Benitez was axed. The Blues lost 1-0 to Aston Villa before Frank Lampard’s arrival.

Ferguson was interviewed to become permanent Goodison Park chief and admitted he dreams about landing the role in the future, although he conceded he didn’t have the required experience.

Lampard kept Ferguson as part of the coaching staff when appointed manager at the end of January, despite bringing in Joe Edwards, Paul Clement and Ashley Cole.

They ensured that Everton avoided relegation from the Premier League, with a 16-place finish yielded.