Everton are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle United. In the 2024-25 season, Longstaff started only eight Premier League matches as the Magpies finished fifth and qualified for the Champions League. He was also an unused substitute as Newcastle won their first major trophy in 70 years by beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

As a result, Longstaff may seek a departure from his boyhood club this summer. Longstaff had loan spells at Kilmarnock and Blackpool earlier in his career but now may leave on a permanent basis.

Longstaff has a year remaining on his current St James’ Park contract. As a result, Newcastle may look to cash in on Longstaff to bank a fee, while the sale of an academy product would improve their situation when it comes to meeting Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

What’s been said

Towards the end of last season, Magpies boss Eddie Howe was asked about whether Longstaff could depart this summer. And Howe confessed that the decision will be dictated by the player.

“Sean has a contract for next year, so the control is very much in his hands in terms of what he wants to do with his long-term future,” said Howe. “But we’re certainly delighted to have him as one of our players.

“I don’t think I have to motivate him. I shouldn’t have to motivate him, he should motivate himself. He’s here representing the club that he loves, so there should be no issue with motivation. He has to be ready to take a chance when it comes. I think any train of thought I have to motivate anyone, I can’t do that with 25 players. Sean is motivated. He’s been brilliant behind the scenes and he is training well. He’s got undoubted qualities.”

Will Everton sign Sean Longstaff?

Everton are set for a busy summer, with eight members of last season’s squad already departing. That includes regular midfield starter Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Lyon loanee Orel Mangala has departed back to the French club. Idrissa Gana Gueye is out of contract but has been offered a new deal.

Moyes is likely to want another addition in the engine room but there are also priorities to strengthen up front, in the wide areas and providing back-up for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Longstaff would add valuable Premier League experience. However, it may come down to the price tag. While Moyes will be given funds to spend from The Friedkin Group, they will not be unlimited and other areas of the squad could be a priority. Longstaff is valued at around £17 million by Transermrkt.