Liverpool suffered a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final as Arne Slot did not have the answers to Eddie Howe’s tactics.

Jamie Carragher labelled it as a battering. Even the most ardent Kopite cannot disagree. Liverpool have mauled plenty of their opponents en route to the Premier League title. But in the Carabao Cup final, it was the Reds on the end of a comprehensive defeat.

Despite the Reds being well clear at the summit of the top flight and beating the Magpies comfortably only 18 days prior, they were put to the sword at Wembley. The 2-1 scoreline did not reflect what played out on the field. Newcastle were completely dominant and Federico Chiesa's stoppage-time goal was a mere consolation.

In truth, Liverpool appeared jaded. They looked like a team who have had little respite given their hectic fixture schedule and were taken al the way to penalties by a European juggernaut Paris Saint-Germain five days earlier.

However, the Reds were also outmanoeuvred. Arne Slot has had most of his counterparts' number since taking charge at Anfield. Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso are among the names on Slot’s hit list. But in the Carabao Cup final, Eddie Howe comfortably won the tactical battle. From the first whistle, that was clear.

The way Newcastle pressed meant that Liverpool had to go direct frequently. Given Diogo Jota was leading the line, the Reds instead attempted to use Mo Salah at their out-ball. When Liverpool have gone long this season, Salah has often been the man to hit, hold possession and bring others into play. Pinning defenders is something he has added to his game However, his attempts on his occasion were an exercise in futility.

Howe shrewdly instructed centre-back Dan Burn to step out of position and mark Salah, with Joelinton also shuffling across to add a presence. It immediately worked to perfection. Burn won headers aplenty - and they put Liverpool on the back foot.

It made the game more of a skirmish in the middle of the park. That is where Newcastle's strengths lie. Their engine room trio of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton can match any - especially one that is running on a low gas tank. Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister were both lethargic and Dominik Szoboszlai huffed and puffed his way through the encounter.

What's more, Slot failed to adjust to the Magpies' plans from set-pieces. Howe revealed that Newcastle worked on deploying Burn on the edge of the box for two weeks in the hope that he would be left on his own for a free header. That proved the case for the opening goal on the stroke of half-time. Liverpool had failed to heed earlier warnings despite the execution not being correct. And they continued to be vulnerable at set-pieces in the second period, with a deep corner put back across goal by Joelinton and Alexander Isak prodding home only to be ruled offside.

That should have been a jolt for the Reds. However, a minute later, Newcastle's talisman legitimately came up with the good. There were more aerial issues for Liverpool as Jacob Murphy beat Andy Robertson to a cross and the unmarked Isak swept home.

The Magpies' talisman delivered on the biggest stage. In contrast, Liverpool's star performer flattered to deceive. Salah was shackled throughout the contest. He has now failed to score in four Wembley appearances and his only goal for Liverpool in a final was from the penalty spot in the 2019 Champions League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Slot had few answers to Newcastle’s set-up. They went out to make it a physical battle and succeeded. Liverpool were unable to technically break the Magpies down until Harvey Elliott’s introduction. He was positive off the bench and slipped in the through ball for Chiesa to give the Reds a brief lifeline. However, Newcastle saw the game out - and Liverpool returned to Merseyside with the unfamiliar weight of a Wembley runners-up medal around their neck.