Everton have reportedly shown interest in signing Ben Chilwell on loan from Chelsea.

It will be an intriguing final two weeks of the transfer window for Everton. Certainly, the Blues need reinforcements despite putting Tottenham Hotspur to the sword. David Moyes made that clear as he was not full of adulation despite earning his first victory since returning as Goodison Park manager.

Everton may be four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and scored three goals against Spurs but that scarcely means they're clear of danger. Upgrades are a necessity and Moyes made that clear at his first press conference, stressing the requirement for 'elite' players.

The final third is the obvious area of the pitch that could do with more firepower, especially with Armando Broja sustaining an ankle injury that will keep him out for three months. But there are other roles that could be strengthened to augment Everton's goal threat.

Many supporters feel that left-back is a role that should to be added to. Vitalii Mykolenko is the only recognised option at the club and struggled during parts of the season. To his credit, the Ukraine international has improved markedly in the two matches since Moyes succeeded Sean Dyche in the hot seat.

However, an out-and-out attacking full-back is something that Mykolenko is not. Since joining Everton from Dynamo Kyiv three years ago, the 25-year-old has not recorded a single assist in the top flight. In fact, in his 106 outings for Everton, he has created a solitary goal.

It's a role that Moyes could look to improve. And one name linked is Ben Chilwell. As things, stand, Everton could not sign the Chelsea defender on loan. That is because Broja's still at Goodison and Premier League rules permit a maximum of one loan deal from one club to another. The Blues have been in talks with Chelsea over potentially ending Broja's agreement although a compensation package may have to be reached with there being no break clause.

However, if terms can be reached then it could open up the possibility of Everton taking another player who is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis. Chilwell has been completely frozen out of Chelsea's plans since Enzo Meresca arrived as head coach last summer. The 21-cap England international hasn't even been a part of the London outfit's Europa Conference League plans and has been handed just one Carabao Cup outing in August.

Yet he is a Champions League winner, having been part of Chelsea's squad that won the crown in 2021 in the same season he made a £45 million move from Leicester City. Chilwell was also England’s left-back as they reached the final of Euro 2020 and has 177 Premier League games under his belt. The Telegraph reported that Moyes is a fan.

There would be an obvious concern, though, as to why Chilwell has been cast out to the wilderness by Maresca. However, the Italian spoke about the current situation earlier this month and said that the 28-year-old has been ‘top’ behind the scenes.

Maresca also suggested that Chilwell’s attack-minded style is not something he favours from his full-backs. The Chelsea boss said: "Because players want to play more so there's probably chances for them to leave. But Ben has been top. I have to say that, he has been top. Very professional, works hard. I feel shame because of that situation, but in terms of behaviour, he has been very good.

"First of all, because it is my choice. And because I can see Malo Gusto, Reece James or Marc Cucurella doing different kinds of jobs during the game. I think Chilwell is a top full-back, doing that job up and down and given opportunities in the past to win titles and be in the national team, but I struggle to see Ben doing different kinds of things."