Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Everton 12 point deduction vs 10 biggest in history including Leeds United and Bournemouth - gallery

Everton could be hit with a 12 point deduction by the Premier League having allegedly broke FFP rules.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 25th Oct 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 17:06 BST

It's proving a very difficult week for Everton. The Merseyside club is grieving the loss of long-serving chairman Bill Kenwright and today it is being reported that the Premier League may dock 12 points from the Toffees.

The news comes after the club allegedly broke Financial Fair Play rules, something which Everton denies. The Telegraph reports that Everton's case is being reviewed by an independent commission, who will make the final decision.

The Premier League are believed to be keen to set a strong precedent with the ruling, which would set Sean Dyche's side bottom of the league on -5 points after a poor start to the season. It would be the biggest Premier League points deduction in history after Portsmouth saw nine points taken away in 2010 and Middlesbrough were slapped with a three-point deduction in 1997. LiverpoolWorld looks at the 10 biggest points deductions in football history.

The 15 point penalty last season for 'financial irregularities' and 'false accounting' was eventually reduced to 10.

1. Juventus - 15 points

The 15 point penalty last season for 'financial irregularities' and 'false accounting' was eventually reduced to 10. Photo: Getty Images

Leeds United started the 2007/08 League One season with -15 points.

2. Leeds United - 15 points

Leeds United started the 2007/08 League One season with -15 points. Photo: Getty Images

Bournemouth began the 08/09 League Two season on -17 points following administration but still beat the drop under Eddie Howe.

3. Bournemouth - 17 points

Bournemouth began the 08/09 League Two season on -17 points following administration but still beat the drop under Eddie Howe. Photo: Getty Images

Rotherham United faced the same punishment as Bournemouth for the same error of falling into administration, and also survived in League Two that season.

4. Rotherham United - 17 points

Rotherham United faced the same punishment as Bournemouth for the same error of falling into administration, and also survived in League Two that season. Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueThe TelegraphSean Dyche