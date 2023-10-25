It's proving a very difficult week for Everton. The Merseyside club is grieving the loss of long-serving chairman Bill Kenwright and today it is being reported that the Premier League may dock 12 points from the Toffees.

The news comes after the club allegedly broke Financial Fair Play rules , something which Everton denies. The Telegraph reports that Everton's case is being reviewed by an independent commission, who will make the final decision.

The Premier League are believed to be keen to set a strong precedent with the ruling, which would set Sean Dyche's side bottom of the league on -5 points after a poor start to the season. It would be the biggest Premier League points deduction in history after Portsmouth saw nine points taken away in 2010 and Middlesbrough were slapped with a three-point deduction in 1997. LiverpoolWorld looks at the 10 biggest points deductions in football history.