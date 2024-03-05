Everton 'aim' for £12m Championship star to replace youngster with best duel percentage in Europe
Everton are reportedly looking for contingency plans in case Jarrad Branthwaite is targeted this summer.
The Toffees were smart to lock the 21-year-old centre-back down with a new deal earlier this season after his brilliant form managed to catch the eye of multiple top clubs, including Real Madrid.
With the club now in no rush to sell him, they can demand a sizeable fee to compensate themselves should any big hitters enquire this summer. Given his profile, attributes and potential - as well as Everton's ongoing financial issues - it is likely he will be targeted as the club's future remains uncertain and the temptation of a top club may be too much to ignore for the former Carlisle defender.
According to The Mirror, Everton are targeting Hull City's Jacob Greaves as a potential replacement but there is also Manchester United and Tottenham who are also among his admirers as well as West Ham who considered him in January. Having come through League Two and League One, Greaves has played 124 times for Hull in the Championship and has developed a strong reputation this season under Liam Rosenior, and he is currently valued at £12m.
His manager praised his development and the 23-year-old has been a key figure playing over 3,000 minutes this season, "I have to say first and foremost before we speak about his, his development and his growth is absolutely magnificent. I'm seeing it in front of my eyes. It's one of the best parts of my job," Rosenior said. Like Branthwaite, he too is a left-footed defender which would be a like-for-like replacement. However, Branthwaite has established himself among the very best for his age in Europe's top five leagues. For example, for centre-back aged 23 and under, Branthwaite has the best duel win percentage 76.73% - a figure that puts him ahead of Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, Arsenal's William Saliba and ahead of the Rennes wonderkid Leny Yoro, who is being valued around £60m.
This season has seen him develop a strong rapport with James Tarkowski and the Everton fanbase amid all the chaos that has ensued around his first full season in the team having developed in the academy. Unfortunately, the summer will likely bring questions for the club to answer and Branthwaite, and Everton's, resolve may well be tested and Greaves could be an apt replacement.