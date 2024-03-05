Everton are reportedly looking for contingency plans in case Jarrad Branthwaite is targeted this summer.

The Toffees were smart to lock the 21-year-old centre-back down with a new deal earlier this season after his brilliant form managed to catch the eye of multiple top clubs, including Real Madrid.

With the club now in no rush to sell him, they can demand a sizeable fee to compensate themselves should any big hitters enquire this summer. Given his profile, attributes and potential - as well as Everton's ongoing financial issues - it is likely he will be targeted as the club's future remains uncertain and the temptation of a top club may be too much to ignore for the former Carlisle defender.

His manager praised his development and the 23-year-old has been a key figure playing over 3,000 minutes this season, "I have to say first and foremost before we speak about his, his development and his growth is absolutely magnificent. I'm seeing it in front of my eyes. It's one of the best parts of my job," Rosenior said. Like Branthwaite, he too is a left-footed defender which would be a like-for-like replacement. However, Branthwaite has established himself among the very best for his age in Europe's top five leagues. For example, for centre-back aged 23 and under, Branthwaite has the best duel win percentage 76.73% - a figure that puts him ahead of Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, Arsenal's William Saliba and ahead of the Rennes wonderkid Leny Yoro, who is being valued around £60m.