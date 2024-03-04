After victories for both Liverpool and Manchester City at the weekend, focus shifts to Arsenal this evening and whether they can keep up with the pack in this thrilling Premier League title race.

The Gunners will hope for three points against Sheffield United to reduce the gap between them and the top spot back to just two points. Jurgen Klopp's Reds stand firm at the top of the table but know that one slip-up could cost them the title as both City and Arsenal push for an opportunity to pounce.

Liverpool earned a crucial win on the road last weekend after a nail-biting encounter with Nottingham Forest. Their efforts still only keep them ahead of City by a single point though, following their Manchester Derby comeback.

As the pressure builds, it's now a game of who will be the first to blink. The Reds risk giving up the top spot if they even so much as draw one of their upcoming games. Tensions will be flying in these final months of the 2023/24 season — let's take a look at how Liverpool's final stretch of games compare to their title rivals.

Liverpool remaining fixtures

Liverpool have some blockbuster clashes coming up as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table. A potential all-or-nothing clash with Man City is looming next and the result of this tie could well shape the title battle.

The Reds are also due to visit Goodison Park for the Merseyside Derby, and they'll face the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa as well.

Manchester City (H)

Everton (A) - postponed, TBD

Brighton (H)

Sheffield United (H)

Manchester United (A)

Crystal Palace (H)

Fulham (A)

West Ham (A)

Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Wolves (H)

Man City remaining fixtures

Pep Guardiola will be pushing for nothing less than a win at the Etihad against Liverpool but they are due to face Arsenal at the end of the month, which could also blow this title race wide open.

City will additionally take on relegation candidates Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, who are more than capable of producing an upset.

Liverpool (A)

Brighton (A)

Arsenal (H)

Aston Villa (H)

Crystal Palace (A)

Luton Town (H)

Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Nottingham Forest (A)

Wolves (H)

Fulham (A)

West Ham (H)

Arsenal remaining fixtures

After their trip to Bramall Lane on Monday, Arsenal will look to further close the gap on the top two teams. The Gunners have already played Liverpool twice but are still yet to face Man City at the Etihad. They also have a North London Derby to look forward to at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

Sheffield United (A)

Brentford (H)

Chelsea (H) - postponed, TBD

Manchester City (A)

Luton Town (H)

Brighton (A)

Aston Villa (H)

Wolves (A)

Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Bournemouth (H)

Manchester United (A)