Dean Smith has been appointed Leicester City manager.

Everton’s fellow strugglers Leicester City have appointed Dean Smith as caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

The Foxes have been in free fall and currently find themselves firmly in the Premier League relegation battle. They sit 19th and two points adrift of safety with eight matches remaining.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leicester sacked Brendan Rodgers after a run of poor results, despite the former Liverpool chief leading the club to FA Cup glory only two years ago.

Smith was axed by Championship side Norwich City earlier this season, having previously been jettisoned by Aston Villa after guiding them to promotion to the Premier League.

But he believes that Leicester can avoid the drop. Smith told Leicester’s club website: “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season. The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our first job is to rebuild confidence and instil belief in the team and I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players this week. Saturday will be a big test, but it’s the kind of occasion that reminds us all what it means to be a Premier League club, competing on the biggest stages against the best players in the world. I know we’ll be well supported by our travelling fans. We have to connect with that and give them a performance they can be proud of. We go there positive, looking for points.”

Leicester had approached recently-sacked Chelsea head coach Graham Potter to take control at the King Power Stadium. Jesse Marsch, who was relieved of his duties at Leeds United in February, also turned down the job after holding talks.

Leicester sit two points ahead of Everton with the pair meeting on 1 May at the King Power.

Advertisement