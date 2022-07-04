Everton and Newcastle United suffer ‘blow’ as midfielder ‘agrees’ to join Premier League rivals

Christian Eriksen has reportedly agreed to sign for Manchester United.

By Will Rooney
Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:32 pm

Christian Eriksen has 'verbally agreed' to join Manchester United, reports suggest.

The Athletic claims that the midfielder is ready to sign a three-year deal at Old Trafford.

Eriksen made a remarkable return to football in January after suffering a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at last summer's European Championships.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign at Brentford - helping them to a creditable 13th-place finish in their maiden Premier League season.

Eriksen has been weighing up his options since departing the Bees.

He's been linked with a host of clubs including Everton, Newcastle United and Leicester City.

But the ex-Inter Milan star is reportedly set to link up with Man Utd and work with new manager Erik ten Hag.

