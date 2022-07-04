Christian Eriksen has reportedly agreed to sign for Manchester United.

The Athletic claims that the midfielder is ready to sign a three-year deal at Old Trafford.

Eriksen made a remarkable return to football in January after suffering a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at last summer's European Championships.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign at Brentford - helping them to a creditable 13th-place finish in their maiden Premier League season.

Eriksen has been weighing up his options since departing the Bees.

He's been linked with a host of clubs including Everton, Newcastle United and Leicester City.