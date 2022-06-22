Everton and Newcastle United reportedly handed blow in pursuit of free agent

Christian Eriksen has been linked with the likes of Everton, Newcastle, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

By Will Rooney
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 9:52 am

Everton have reportedly been handed a blow in their pursuit of Christian Eriksen.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Goodison Park this summer after leaving Brentford at the end of his contract.

Eriksen made a miraculous return to football with the Bees in the second half of the 2021-22 season, having suffered a cardiac arrest when playing for Denmark in last summer's Euros.

Now the 30-year-old is weighing up his next career move.

Eriksen's coveted by a host of clubs after scintillating spell for Brentford - helping them finish a highly-commendable 13th in their maiden Premier League season.

Everton are supposedly one of them alongside Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Newcastle United.

But according to The Guardian, a switch up north for Eriksen is unlikely,

It claims that Eriksen is ‘favouring either remaining at Brentford or returning to Tottenham’.

