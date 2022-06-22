Everton have reportedly been handed a blow in their pursuit of Christian Eriksen.
The midfielder has been linked with a move to Goodison Park this summer after leaving Brentford at the end of his contract.
Eriksen made a miraculous return to football with the Bees in the second half of the 2021-22 season, having suffered a cardiac arrest when playing for Denmark in last summer's Euros.
Now the 30-year-old is weighing up his next career move.
Eriksen's coveted by a host of clubs after scintillating spell for Brentford - helping them finish a highly-commendable 13th in their maiden Premier League season.
Everton are supposedly one of them alongside Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Newcastle United.
But according to The Guardian, a switch up north for Eriksen is unlikely,
It claims that Eriksen is ‘favouring either remaining at Brentford or returning to Tottenham’.