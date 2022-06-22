Christian Eriksen has been linked with the likes of Everton, Newcastle, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Everton have reportedly been handed a blow in their pursuit of Christian Eriksen.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Goodison Park this summer after leaving Brentford at the end of his contract.

Eriksen made a miraculous return to football with the Bees in the second half of the 2021-22 season, having suffered a cardiac arrest when playing for Denmark in last summer's Euros.

Now the 30-year-old is weighing up his next career move.

Eriksen's coveted by a host of clubs after scintillating spell for Brentford - helping them finish a highly-commendable 13th in their maiden Premier League season.

But according to The Guardian, a switch up north for Eriksen is unlikely,