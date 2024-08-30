Everton bank fee as midfielder completes permanent departure on deadline day

A general view of Everton's Goodison Park. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The midfielder is the fourth departure on transfer deadline day.

Everton have confirmed the permanent exit of teenager Halid Djankpata.

The 19-year-old has completed a switch to Italian side Spezia for an undisclosed fee. Djankpata joined Everton aged 14 and progressed through the youth system. Last season, he made a total of 19 appearances for the Blues’ under-21s, scoring once.

Born in Togo, Djankpata recently represented Italy under-19s. Now he’s opted to make the switch to the country he’s represented on the international stage as he links up with Spezia. An Everton statement said: “Halid Djankpata has completed a permanent move to Italian side Spezia for an undisclosed fee. Thanks for your efforts Halid, and good luck in the future!”

On transfer deadline day, Neal Maupay has left to join Marseille on loan with the obligation to buy at the end of the campaign. Meanwhile, Jenson Metcalfe and Billy Crellin have completed loan switches to League Two sides Chesterfield and Accrington Stanley respectively.