Everton have landed the future Northern Ireland star (Image: Getty Images)

Everton continue to look to the future despite current Premier League struggles and have won the race to sign highly promising 16-year-old Braiden Graham, according to reports.

The Northern Ireland star is set to complete a move to Goodison Park after the Toffees beat Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion to land the forward from 56-time Irish League champions Linfield. The Belfast Telegraph reports that a destination is agreed but a fee is yet to be set between the Premier League side and Linfield, who are managed by former Leeds United striker David Healy.

Graham made his debut for the Northern Irish side in March during a 5-0 win against Dungannon Swifts and became the club's youngest-ever first-team player as he managed 14 minutes.

Speaking at the time, Linfield manager David Healy said: “I’ve seen Braiden since he was 11 or 12 and if someone was to ask me what does he do, he scores goals. He works hard, he wants to learn, he wants to improve. He will get goals at whatever level that he goes and plays at.”

Despite his promise, the rising star has been held back from more first-team appearances, learning with the club's under-18 team. He is also part of the Northern Ireland under-17 set-up.

Graham comes from a Linfield youth academy that has made a profit of around £500,000 since 2022 from the sales of young players to clubs in England and Scotland. 15-year-old Ceadach O’Neill is one to watch after he made his Linfield debut against Ballymena United at the weekend, with Arsenal emerging as a likely destination. The Gunners are believed to have offered £240,000 for the teenager.

