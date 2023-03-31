Everton boss concedes he may have to enter emergency loan market

Everton head coach Brian Sorensen has admitted the club are looking at the emergency loan market with Emily Ramsey still not fully fit.

The on loan Manchester United goalkeeper has been out since February due to a troublesome ankle injury which has left the club with just one senior goalkeeper and teenager Peyton Henderson, who is yet to make an appearance for the club.

While Irish international Courtney Brosnan has been in fine form since coming into the side, the Danish boss admitted the club are monitoring the emergency loan market with Ramsey still expected to be out for at least a couple of weeks.

“Hopefully after the international break, we can see where Emily (Ramsey) is” said Sorensen on his current goalkeeping situation.

“We are still looking to see if there are any things that make sense for us but as it is at the moment, we have a good set up with Courtney and Peyton.”

The 42-year-old Toffees boss confirmed that goalkeeper Eartha Cummings is now back with her parent club after joining the club on an emergency in February.

The Scotland stopper made the suprise move to the club from rivals Liverpool as back up to Brosnan but appeared on the bench for the Reds last week during the Merseyside derby and Sorensen confirmed: “Eartha was just a 40 day move that got approved by the FA and she’s back now with Liverpool.

“Depending on how Emily is progressing, it is something we have to get approved by the FA, it is not something we are in charge of. It depends how the scans look (for Ramsey) and her mobility etc. We have an international break and we will see where we are after that.”

Everton welcome relegation threatened Tottenham Hotspur to Walton Hall Park this weekend looking for their first win since January 22.

