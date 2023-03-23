Everton boss rules England goalkeeper out of Goodison Park clash

Everton have been dealt a huge blow in the goalkeeping department with the news their number one could be ruled out for another four weeks.

Everton and England goalkeeper Emily Ramsey has been ruled OUT of tomorrow’s Merseyside’s derby with Liverpool at Goodison Park - and could be missing for another month.

The injury blow was confirmed by Toffee’s head coach Brian Sorensen ahead of tomorrow’s Women’s Super League clash and means his side will have only one senior goalkeeper fit for tomorrow’s huge game at Goodison Park.

“We are still talking four weeks from now (with Ramsey’s injury). She is progressing well, where she was injured in the ankle was no so common as a normal ankle injury. That’s why it is a little longer, it is not only a normal three to six weeks, it’s more a four to eight weeks - so we are looking at another four weeks” confirmed the Danish head coach.

The extended lay-off for the Manchester United loanee has been a huge blow, with Everton forced into the emergency loan market to capture Scotland international Eartha Cummings on loan from Liverpool - though she will be ineligible for tomorrow’s game in front of a packed Goodison. That would leave Sorensen with just Irish international Courtney Brosnan and teenager Peyton Henderson to call on in the nets, with the latter yet to play a minute of senior football.

Ramsey, who was injured during training for the Lionesses, will hope to be able to make a return to the squad as soon as possible with many pundits and fans tipping her to take one of Sarina Wiegman’s goalkeeping slots ahead of this summer’s Women’s World Cup after an outstanding season at Walton Hall Park.

With 20,000 tickets sold for the game it is expected to break the attendance record for Everton Women and could even better the 27,574 that was set at Anfield for the reverse fixture back in September - a game which saw a Jess Park inspired Toffees take a comfortable 3-0 win.

There was some better news on Karen and Sara Holmgaard though, with Sorensen giving a positive injury update on the duo.

