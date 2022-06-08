Everton are hoping to sign James Tarkowski in the summer transfer window.

Given the precarious financial position Everton still find themselves in, sage summer dealings could again be pivotal.

Recruiting battle-hardened, tried-and-tested Premier League players proved wise last summer in their predicament.

Triumphant triumvirate

Andros Townsend was written off by many when he first arrived following his release from Crystal Palace.

Yet the winger contributed seven goals and four assists in 27 games before his season was cruelly curtailed when he suffered an ACL injury at Crystal Palace in March.

Asmir Begovic is a top-flight veteran whose performance in a 1-0 defeat of Newcastle United exuded confidence and nous when Jordan Pickford was unavailable amid a relegation scrap .

And although there was a nominal fee involved for Demarai Gray, £1.7 million to be exact, he proved stonking value for money. The ex-Leicester City wide man recorded seven goals and six assists in total.

While Rafa Benitez was criticised for various decisions he made as Everton boss, bringing those three to Goodison Park on a tight budget cannot be condemned.

Everton pair Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Frank Lampard may too have to be savvy in who he recruits to the Toffees.

Tarkowski eyed

And to potentially snap up James Tarkowski for nothing could indeed prove astute.

The centre-back will depart relegated Burnley when his contract expires and is available on a free transfer.

Lampard's spoken about wanting to make Everton's squad more robust given the swathe of injuries that ravaged the squad last season.

Tarkowski meets that criteria. In the past four campaigns, the two-cap England international missed a total of just eight games.

But perhaps what augurs even better for the Blues is that Lampard has reportedly been a long-time admirer of the ex-Brentford man.

Shortly after the axe was wielded on Lampard after his 18-month spell as Chelsea chief in January 2021, The Athletic reported that Tarkowski had been on his wishlist the previous summer.

A defensive reshape had supposedly been planned after the Stamford Bridge side's transfer embargo was lifted.

To accommodate Tarkowski, it's claimed that Lampard was even prepared to allow Antonio Rudiger to leave.

Of course, neither of those things happened and the Chelsea midfield icon's fairytale return would come to a premature conclusion like so many of his predecessors.

But, if true, it underlines just how highly Lampard rated Tarkowski.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Londoners were embarking on a new chapter, fighting for major honours including the Champions League - and Lampard seemingly felt Tarkowski could play a role.

The aim for Everton heading into the upcoming season, firstly, is to ensure they avoid another battle in the lower echelons of the table.

But Lampard will harbour ambitions of marching much further up the table.