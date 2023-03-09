Everton boss Brian Sorensen has handed fans an injury update to Lionesses stopper Emily Ramsey.

The on loan Manchester United goalkeeper missed last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa after suffering an injury during international camp with England and the Danish boss has already ruled her out of this weekend’s game against Leicester City.

Ramsey’s injury forced Everton back into the transfer market and they made the suprising emergency loan signing of Eartha Cummings from rivals Liverpool last week as the club bolstered their goalkeeping department - a move the club are very pleased with said Sorensen.

“My staff know Eartha from the Scottish national team, very well. Chris and Ian have been working with her. She lives in Liverpool so it was easy to bring her here in terms of the practicality behind it and she was in a situation where she was probably third choice at Liverpool so we asked and they were supportive about it.

“There’s a rivarly of course, but it is on the pitch, behind the scenes we can talk to each other and have a good conversation. We had that and we are happy. Eartha has been great coming in, so we are really happy we could make it happen.”

However, with the Scotland international ineligile to feature against her parent club, it could present a problem for Sorensen ahead of the Merseyside derby on March 25 - and the head coach admitted Ramsey is rated at “50/50” for the forthcoming clash at Goodison Park.

With Cumming ineligible to face Liverpool, it would leave the Toffees with just teenager Peyton Henderson as back up to Courtney Brosnan and the Everton boss handed fans an update on what he feels is the current situation regarding his Lionesses number one ahead of a big few weeks.

“It’s probably 50/50 that she (Emily Ramsey) will be ready but she is progressing very well. There’s still three weeks until that game so we hope - but I can’t say.”

