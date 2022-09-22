Everton have announced Jack Nayler, who has worked at Chelsea, Celtic, Real Madrid, PSG an RB Leipzig, as their new head of sports science.

Nayler is well respected in his profession and worked with ex-Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG.

He has also served at Celtic before spending the past 15 months with RB Leipzig.

Director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “Jack is one of the best in his profession and we are delighted for him to become a key part of our First-Team setup.

“He is hugely respected in the field of sports science, highlighted by the fact he has worked for some of the best clubs in Europe, and his expertise will further strengthen our talented backroom team at Everton.”