Everton ‘agree’ £20m transfer as winger ‘close to completing medical’ at Finch Farm

Dwight McNeil is closing in on a transfer from Everton from Burnley.

By Will Rooney
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 7:03 pm

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

Dwight McNeil is closing in on a switch to Everton.

The Toffees are hoping to complete a switch for the Burnley winger in what would be their third signing of the summer transfer window.

And The Athleticreports that McNeil is at Finch Farm undergoing a medical ahead of a switch that will be around £20 million.

The 22-year-old looks set to become the second player Everton sign from Burnley after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Blues have already swooped for James Tarkowski on a free transfer.

McNeil will bolster Frank Lampard’s attacking options after the departure of Richarlison earlier this summer.

The England under-21 international played all 38 of Burnley’s top-flight games last term.

Everton announced the arrival of Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon earlier today.

