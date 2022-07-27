Dwight McNeil is closing in on a transfer from Everton from Burnley.

The Toffees are hoping to complete a switch for the Burnley winger in what would be their third signing of the summer transfer window.

And The Athleticreports that McNeil is at Finch Farm undergoing a medical ahead of a switch that will be around £20 million.

The 22-year-old looks set to become the second player Everton sign from Burnley after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Blues have already swooped for James Tarkowski on a free transfer.

McNeil will bolster Frank Lampard’s attacking options after the departure of Richarlison earlier this summer.

The England under-21 international played all 38 of Burnley’s top-flight games last term.