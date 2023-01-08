Everton coach confirms club set to make latest January transfer window decision

Everton striker Tom Cannon has been linked with Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday.

Everton under-21s head coach Pail Tait has confirmed he expects Tom Cannon to depart on loan during the January transfer window.

The striker's prolific form for the young Toffees continued as he scored a sublime free-kick in Friday night's 2-1 loss to West Ham

Cannon has plundered 12 goals in 17 games for the under-21s this season. He's also made two substitute appearances for Frank Lampard's side in their Premier League relegation battle along with an outing in the Carabao Cup.

There has been clamour from some fans for Cannon to be handed more first-team opportunities given the lack of firepower in the final third.

But the 20-year-old looks set to depart on loan, with Championship side Preston and League One high-flyers Sheffield Wednesday linked.

Tait told the club's website after the West Ham game: “It was an incredible strike, wasn’t it?

“To get it over the wall and into that side, it’s incredible. It’s a pity we couldn’t get him more service.

“I think the next part of his journey and pathway will probably be a loan, I would imagine.

“He certainly didn’t do himself any harm showing his finishing power with that strike.”

Everton have recalled Ellis Simms from his loan spell at Sunderland. He netted seven goals during the first half of the campaign at the Black Cats.

