Everton under-21s earned a 2-0 victory over Liverpool last weekend.

Paul Tait heaped praise on Everton youngsters Omari Benjamin and Zan-Luk Luban.

The Toffees’ under-21s achieved mini-Merseyside derby glory as they beat Liverpool 2-0 last weekend. Benjamin, who signed from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, fired both goals at the AXA Training Centre. Benjamin moved his tally to five goals in nine appearances for Everton.

But the young Blues were indebted to goalkeeper Luban, who made several top-class throughout the contest. Luban has trained regularly with Sean Dyche’s first team, providing support for Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic and that has put paid to a potential loan exit like fellow keepers Hary Tyrer (Blackpool) and Billy Crellin (Accrington).

Under-21s boss Tait told the club’s website: “Zan was excellent. He is an excellent goalkeeper, we are lucky to have him. He is in and around supporting the first team so he has not gone out on loan. We are lucky to get him for the odd game, he is a fantastic lad and we all love him. He had a great game, he made some really good saves

“He [Benjamin] will grab the headlines, the two goals are really good for him. Playing as a nine through the middle for us, his work rate again was outstanding and he got his rewards. Honourable mentions are him and Zan, but for me it was a real team effort today. The units, the way the worked together, I am really proud of the players.”

Everton under-21s return to action tonight when they face Accrington in the EFL Trophy tonight. A win for the Toffees could them qualify for the knockout stage as they sit second in Northern Group A having beaten Tranmere 3-1 before suffering a 4-1 loss at the hands of Stockport County.