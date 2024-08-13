Everton confirm arrival of 'talented defender' on three-year deal as 'very pleased' Kevin Thelwell explains
Everton have confirmed the arrival of teenage defender William Tamen.
The 18-year-old centre-back joins the Toffees from Burton Albion and will link up with the club’s under-21s after signing a three-year deal. Tamen made three appearances for the Brewers last season - one of which was in League One. The other two came in the EFL Trophy, with his professional debut against Everton under-21s.
Now Tamen makes the move to Goodison Park hoping to progress into the first team in the future. He told evertontv: “I’m delighted. It’s a dream come true for me to be coming to a Premier League club.
“My ambition is to play Premier League football and it’s something I’ve dreamed of doing since I was young. The way the younger centre-backs are coming through, as well as the senior lads – it’s a good place to be for my development.
“I want to play with the under-21s and play as many games as I can to gain that experience in Premier League 2, and then hopefully, get on to train with the senior team and make some appearances.”
Director of football Kevin Thelwell told the club’s website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Will to the club. He’s already shown – through valuable minutes in the EFL – that he’s a really talented young defender. We’re looking forward to working with Will at Finch Farm to help him fulfil his potential and continue his impressive journey so far.”
Tamen becomes the latest academy recruit this summer after Omari Benjamin (Arsenal) also joined the under-21s while Braiden Graham (Linfield) and Ceiran Loney (Partick Thistle) signed scholarship terms.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.