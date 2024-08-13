A general view of Everton's Goodison Park. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton have signed the defender from League One side Burton Albion.

Everton have confirmed the arrival of teenage defender William Tamen.

The 18-year-old centre-back joins the Toffees from Burton Albion and will link up with the club’s under-21s after signing a three-year deal. Tamen made three appearances for the Brewers last season - one of which was in League One. The other two came in the EFL Trophy, with his professional debut against Everton under-21s.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter

Now Tamen makes the move to Goodison Park hoping to progress into the first team in the future. He told evertontv: “I’m delighted. It’s a dream come true for me to be coming to a Premier League club.

“My ambition is to play Premier League football and it’s something I’ve dreamed of doing since I was young. The way the younger centre-backs are coming through, as well as the senior lads – it’s a good place to be for my development.

“I want to play with the under-21s and play as many games as I can to gain that experience in Premier League 2, and then hopefully, get on to train with the senior team and make some appearances.”

Director of football Kevin Thelwell told the club’s website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Will to the club. He’s already shown – through valuable minutes in the EFL – that he’s a really talented young defender. We’re looking forward to working with Will at Finch Farm to help him fulfil his potential and continue his impressive journey so far.”

Tamen becomes the latest academy recruit this summer after Omari Benjamin (Arsenal) also joined the under-21s while Braiden Graham (Linfield) and Ceiran Loney (Partick Thistle) signed scholarship terms.