Everton contract news as decisions made on four loan players.

Everton have confirmed that Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja will return to their parent clubs when their loan deals expire at the end of next month.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are continuing discussions with Charly Alcaraz, who joined the Blues on a loan deal from Brazilian side Flamengo in February until the end of the 2024/25 season. Alcaraz has caught the eye since his arrival and netted the winner in the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on the final day of the season. In total, Alcaraz has scored two goals and three assists in 16 games. Everton have the option to purchase the Argentine on a permanent basis.

Harrison has been on loan at Everton for the past two seasons from Leeds United, making 73 appearances and scoring five goals. But he will head back to Elland Road, with the Whites earning a return to the top flight after winning the Championship title.

Lindstrøm sealed a temporary switch from current Serie A champions Napoli last summer, featuring in 29 matches for the Blues but failed to score. He missed nine fixtures of the campaign after having a hernia operation.

Mangala returns to French club Lyon, having played 21 times before sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury in the 1-0 win at Brighton in January. The midfielder was a regular starter and a favourite among supporters before his cruel blow.

Broja joined from Chelsea on the final day of last summer’s transfer window. However, he was troubled with injuries and managed just 11 outings.

Manager David Moyes said: “We would like to thank all our loan players, who have contributed to the positive steps we made on the pitch. They all embraced what it means to play for this club, and their attitude and commitment throughout their time at Everton was first class. “We wish Jack, Jesper, Orel and Armando all the very best for the future.”

Everton have already confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Joao Virgina and Asmir Begovic will depart at the end of their respective contracts. Idrissa Gana Gueye, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane see their current deals come to a close next month an announcement has yet to be made.