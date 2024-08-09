Everton confirm latest transfer as director of football explains move for 'quality' defender
Everton have sent Tyler Onyango on loan to Stockport County.
The versatile 21-year-old makes the switch to the League One newcomers for the 2024-25 season. Onyango will be hoping to gain momentum at Stockport, having endured an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign.
The former England under-17 international has made four Everton first-team appearances, three in the Premier League, and previously spent time on loan at Burton Albion and Forest Green Rovers in 2022-23. Onyango came through the Blues’ academy ranks as a midfielder but has recently been converted into a centre-back where he featured for Sean Dyche’s side during pre-season.
Onyango trained with Stockport today ahead of their League One curtain-raiser against Cambridge United tomorrow. County director of Football, Simon Wilson, told the club’s website: “Tyler brings a good deal of quality, physicality and versatility, which we think will suit our team and the league.
“We expect him to settle in well, he already knows a good few of the squad, and our character references have been very good. Our thanks go to Everton for their support of the loan deal and for choosing us as the right club for Tyler’s development.”
