Everton confirm second deadline day arrival after Orel Mangala
Everton have added to their youth ranks.
Everton have completed a switch for youngster Francis Gomez.
The 18-year-old midfielder joins the Toffees’ under-21s from Nigeria outfit Sporting Supreme. The Gambian will not initially link-up with Everton, though, and instead head to Lyon on loan.
It’s the second switch involving the French side today, with Orel Mangala arriving on loan for the rest of the 2024-25 season. Lyon are owned by John Textor, who is pursuing an Everton takeover from Farhad Moshiri. The Blues also signed Jake O’Brien from Lyon for £17 million earlier in the window.
