Everton have revealed decisions made on Angus Kinnear and Kevin Thelwell ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Everton have confirmed that Angus Kinnear will become the club’s new chief executive.

Kinnear will join the Toffees at the end of the season as he leaves a similar role at Leeds United. It represents a big appointment by owners The Friedkin Group ahead of Everton’s move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium. Kinnear was at Arsenal and West Ham when the two Premier League outfits made switches to the Emirates Stadium and London Stadium respectively and has been at Leeds since 2017.

Colin Chong has served as interim CEO since June 2023 and will remain in a role at the new stadium and the development around Goodison Park.

What’s been said

Everton executive chairman Marc Watts said: “Angus is one of England’s leading football executives and brings a wealth of relevant experience. His appointment means Everton will go into the summer with a first-class leader.

“A warm thank you to Colin for his leadership in steering the club through some of the most challenging times in its history. I’m delighted and comforted that he will remain with us in a vitally important role as we use the new Everton Stadium as a launchpad for regeneration of the local area.”

Chong added: Chong said: “It has been an honour to serve as Everton’s CEO and to shepherd the club through challenging times and into a bright new future under The Friedkin Group. I look forward to taking on this new role focusing on our new home and, just as importantly, the regeneration of the area around it.”

Thelwell exit

In addition, director of football Kevin Thelwell is leaving the club at the end of the campaign. Thelwell has been in his post since February 2022 and navigated Everton through difficult financial waters. He recently admitted the Blues have accrued £225 million in player sales during his time on Merseyside - and spent only £145 million on incomings.

On his exit, Thelwell said: “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved in the most challenging of circumstances over the past three years and believe I’ll leave the Club in a much stronger position than when I joined in 2022. It has been a privilege to work for Everton Football Club and I would like to thank the players, staff and of course the fans for their fantastic support during my time here. I also look forward to seeing the Club progress on and off the pitch in the years to come under the stewardship of TFG.”

Chief commercial and communications officer Richard Kenyon will also leave his role. He said: "I am proud of my 11 years at Everton and that I am able to leave the club at a time of stability and genuine optimism.

“Despite facing unprecedented challenges over recent years, we have achieved some great things – notably delivering our new stadium and the commercial step-change that will support the growth of the club for many years to come. It has been a pleasure to work alongside TFG, and every Evertonian should be excited by their ambition – I believe they are the perfect custodians for our great club. Personally, I’m looking forward to a new professional opportunity and to taking my place as a fan at our magnificent waterfront stadium later this year.”