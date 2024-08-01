Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville | Getty Images

Leeds United have agreed to sell Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United and it could impact Everton.

Everton could be forced to turn their focus to alternative transfer targets after showing interest in Willy Gnonto.

The Leeds United winger has been back on the Toffees’ radar after they missed out on a deal last summer. Everton had two bids rejected, while Gnonto handed in a transfer request. But despite being relegated from the Premier League, Leeds stayed resolute that they would not part ways with Gnonto.

The Italy international scored nine goals and created three assists as the Whites’ 2023-24 season culminated in Championship play-off final heartbreak to Southampton. They’re now planning for another campaign in the second tier and it’s made a number of their assets’ futures unclear.

Archie Gray has been sold to Tottenham Hotspur for £40 million while Gnonto has been rumoured as another player who could depart. Everton have re-signed Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds, while Jesper Lindstrom has arrived on a season-long loan from Napoli. But it’s thought that Blues manager Sean Dyche would like another wide man with pace as he prepares for the 2024-25 season.

However, Leeds are close to selling another of their forwards. Crysencio Summerville was the standout performer at Elland Road last term as he plundered 21 goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances, which saw him named Championship Player of the Season.

The Dutchman has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United - but he appears poised to make the switch to West Ham United. The Evening Standard reports that the Hammers have agreed a £25 million fee plus add-ons with Leeds to buy Summerville and he’s due to have his medical in the capital today.

Should the move go through then it will strengthen Leeds’ position over Gnonto. On potential outgoings, Leeds boss Daniel Farke said via the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We know that we're not PSG or Real Madrid who can afford each and every player but we spoke quite open and honest about it that also perhaps decisions in the past have forced us into situations right now where we have to think about the financial situation and being within the rules.

“Perhaps our hands are even a bit more tied than other clubs but for that we need to be there with some smart decisions and overall no anxiety because I get the feeling there are lots of players who want to play for this Leeds shirt, especially our group here. Even if one or two would leave I'm pretty sure we would also find some good solutions. But I hope that our best solutions stay."