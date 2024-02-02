Everton defender 'linked' with exit before the end of the Turkish transfer window

The January transfer window may have closed in England but it remains open in Turkey, and Everton defender Michael Keane is reportedly linked with a move to Besiktas.

Everton managed to keep a hold of all of their key stars during the window but there were no incomings due to their financial situation. Sean Dyche clearly wanted to do do business but his, and the club's, hands were tied.

One move that did happen was defender Mason Holgate ending his loan spell at Southampton to join Sheffield United, who sit bottom of the Premier League. It's unclear what the future holds for the 27-year-old and the summer will likely answer any questions regarding the squad. But the future of Keane is certainly up in the air.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Besiktas are ready to contact Everton over doing a deal for Keane, as the transfer window closes next Friday meaning there is plenty of time to conduct a potential deal. Keane has been a bit-part player this season as he has been unable to force his way into the starting eleven due to James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite's excellent form together.

Having played just 10 times, only four starts have come in the league with three of those ending in defeat. His other appearances came in the EFL Cup and he currently stands as the third-choice option ahead of Ben Godfrey, who was also targeted for a move away in January.