David Moyes salutes the Everton faithful for a final time at Goodison Park | Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

How Everton’s starting lineup could look next season if they can sign their recently linked transfer targets.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window is open for business, rumours are flying and clubs have wasted no time getting stuck into business as they prepare for an exciting 2025/26 season.

Everton ended last season on a high under David Moyes and will be looking to push on and further climb up the table. In order to do so, new recruits are in order. The Toffees have been linked with multiple potential new signings already, so we’ve taken a look at some of the latest reports and pieced together how the Everton starting lineup could look next season if recent rumours come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton sign Jarrad Branthwaite replacement

While a lot of focus will be on Everton’s attack, they could be needing a new centre-back if Jarrad Branthwaite leaves the club. Interest in the 22-year-old is rising and the Toffees could pocket as much as £70 million for a sale. However, his departure will leave a big hole.

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Yann Bisseck from Inter Milan, but InterLive have reported that Tottenham Hotspur are rivalling them and willing to pay his £34 million asking price.

Jordan Pickford will remain the first choice in goal, while James Tarkowski will continue to operate at the heart of the defence.

Everton are looking to bolster their options in the full-back positions but there have been few leading links at this point, meaning Jake O’Brien and Vitaliy Mykolenko could get the nod next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Idrissa Gueye stays, Tomas Soucek signs

Despite a number of players set to leave Everton this summer, multiple rumours and reports have suggested Idrissa Gueye is close to signing a contract extension with the Toffees. Despite entering the latter years of his career, the midfielder remains a solid and reliable option for the club and will more than likely still be a key part of the team moving forwards.

The Blues are also shopping for a new midfielder to join their current options and Tomas Soucek of West Ham is on the radar. According to Claret and Hugh, the Irons have green lit an exit for the 30-year-old this summer, with both Everton and Leeds United at the front of the race for his signature.

Everton bring in exciting new attacking options

After target Liam Delap opted to move to Chelsea instead, Everton are back on the market for a new centre-forward.

The Blues have been linked with Villarreal’s Thierno Barry, who has impressed in his debut season in Spain with 19 goals in all competitions. TEAMtalk has since revealed that Everton will need to meet his reported €40 million (£34m) release clause, or at least offer as close to it as possible/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Doak remains linked with a Merseyside switch, too. The Scotland star’s future is up in the air at Liverpool due to limited game time and former Goodison chief Keith Wyness believes David Moyes would be the ‘perfect manager’ for Doak and would guarantee him more time than at Anfield.

Another goalscorer Everton are said to be interested in is Matt O’Riley of Brighton. The Denmark international has told local media that he is ‘not completely happy’ while playing mainly out of position on the south coast. His comments have hinted he is open to an exit and Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas has claimed that the Toffees ‘would be keen’ on O’Riley if their Premier League rivals opt to sell.

Prior to his move to England, O’Riley racked up a stunning 19 goals and 18 assists from midfield for Celtic in the 2023/24 season.

Such intriguing new attacking options would likely join Iliman Ndiaye, who impressed in his his debut campaign with Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Predicted Everton XI: Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Yann Bisseck, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Tomas Soucek, Idrissa Gueye, Ben Doak, Matt O’Riley, Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry.