Everton drop three potential hints ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Everton aim for their first win of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace.

Everton under-21s played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Ipswich Town in the Premier League Cup.

Martin Sherif fired a double and Jacob Beaumont-Clark was also on target for Paul Tati's side at Market Needham yesterday. Yet missing for the young Blues were Roman Dixon and Harrison Armstrong. The pair have been regulars with Sean Dyche's first team from the pre-season period.

Dixon, a 19-year-old right-back, was handed a full Premier League debut in the Blues' 4-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur last month. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Armstrong was given his maiden start in Everton's penalty shootout loss to Southampton. It suggests that both may be involved in Everton's squad to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Goodison Park tomororw.

Dixon could provide cover in defence, although it will be intriguing to see if Nathan Patterson is in the squad. The Scotland international suffered a serious hamstring injury in April that required surgery. Patterson has been on the recovery since but made his return for the under-21s in a 4-3 win over Sunderland last weekend. Patterson managed an hour of action under his belt.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Dyche admitted that the former Rangers full-back was behind Jarrad Branthwaite - who played the full 90 minutes and is poised to be involved against Palace after a groin issue - in terms of a recovery. Yet a place on the bench to the face the Eagles wasn't completely ruled out for Patterson.

The 22-year-old may be integrated back into first-team duty before again appearing for the under-21s in their clash against Reading at Southport's Haig Avenue on Monday evening.

There are set to be at least two spaces on the bench against Palace from Everton's 1-1 draw at Leicester. Because of injury and illness, Dyche could not name a full quota of nine substitutes, while there were two goalkeepers in Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic involved.

Vitalii Mykolenko is back available after illness and is expected to start at left-back. Idrissa Gana Gueye has returned to duty after the passing of his father but Dyche admitted that the midfielder did not train for a week so could be short of fitness. Everton go in search of their first win of the Premier League campaign, having accrued one point from five fixtures so far.