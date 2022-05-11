Everton head into the trip to Watford after wins over Chelsea and Leicester City.

Everton can take another step closer to Premier League survival when they face Watford at Vicarage Road tonight (20.00).

It’s been a season of disappointment for the Toffees and they find themselves in a scrap at the bottom of the table.

But in recent weeks, optimism has grown and there’s a real feel-good factor around Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard’s side have picked up 10 points from their past five games, which include wins over Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City.

Everton are one point above the drop zone heading into the Watford clash - but could move further clear of danger should 18th-placed Leeds United fall to defeat against Chelsea.

For the trip to Watford, Lampard will be without key defenders Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey, along with Donny van de Beek.

However, the Hornets - who are already relegated - could have as many as 13 players absent with top-scorer Emmanuel Dennis and talisman Ismaila Sarr confirmed absentees.

That could see Lampard make changes to his side in terms of personnel and formation.

Here’s how we think Everton will start - in a 4-3-3 system having played 5-4-1 formation against Leicester.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford England’s No.1 is in truly inspirational form. Immense in the past two games. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

2. RB - Seamus Coleman Showing what a leader he is after criticism from some earlier in the season. Could be switched to a conventional full-back role having been operating in a three-man defence. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3. CB - Michael Keane Was excellent when coming on for Yerry Mina at Leicester and a similar display is needed. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

4. CB - Mason Holgate Came up with the match-winner against Leicester. Defensively sound and been a key performer under Lampard. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images