Everton are reportedly interested in signing Lyon defender Jake O'Brien but it looks unlikely that a move could be done in January.

O'Brien, 22, is a history maker in France, as he became the first Irish player to play in Ligue 1 for more than two decades. Of course, his struggling Lyon side have been in disarray this season as they sit 16th in the relegation zone having lost a joint-most 11 games this campaign.

Known as one of France's biggest clubs, Lyon are enduring a horrible season and their goal is to avoid relegation - and that's exactly why they want to keep the defender. According to the Daily Express, Everton are keen on O'Brien, but Lyon have made it clear they don't want to sell the centre-back in January. The Toffees are reluctant to give up, and there has been talk of terminating Arnaut Danjuma's loan spell - who has been targeted by Lyon - in order to help push a move forward. A summer move for the Cork City academy graduate is more likely, with Lyon desperate to keep hold of him until they can secure their top-flight status which, as it stands, is far from being confirmed. Danjuma has struggled for game time since arriving in the summer, despite his prior Champions League and La Liga experience. His deal is set to expire at the end of the season, but there have been consistent reports that Lyon have tried to prise him away mid-season, but Everton are in control of his deal and do not want to let him go.

He was signed from Crystal Palace last summer, after failing to make an appearance for the London club. However, while Palace don't have a buy-back option on the 6ft 6in star they do have a sell-on clause will see them bank a significant sum if the Irishman moves on, which means they have a vested interest.