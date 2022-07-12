Everton fan group The 27 Years Campaign hung banners outside Goodison Park.

An Everton fan group yesterday hung banners outside Goodison Park - sending a clear message to owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.

The 27 Years Campaign was started last season and is named after the Toffees last won a piece of silverware - the 1995 FA Cup triumph.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It began to ‘bring attention to Moshiri’ as the club ‘had not seen an improvement in fortunes’ since his arrival in 2016.

Last season, Everton finished 16th in the Premier League and only four points above the relegation zone.

The Blues have also hit financial problems amid more than £500 million spent on transfer fees during Moshiri's tenure.

Frank Lampard and his squad are now on a pre-season tour of America.

But a section of supporters remain frustrated at the hierarchy and have hung multiple banners outside Goodison.

One reads: “Moshiri sell up.” An American consortium led by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon has been in talks to purchase the club.

Another read: “Kenwright and Co time to go.” Kenwright has been Everton chairman since 2004.

The other banner read: “Our motto is our standard.” It refers to the club motto ‘Nil satis nisi optimum’ - which translates from Latin to ‘Nothing but the best is good enough’.

The 27 Years Campaign organised a walkout in the 27th minute of Everton’s 2-1 win over Arsenal in December - although it did not generate mass numbers.