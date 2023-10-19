Everton flirted with relegation last season and it seems one shop selling knock-off Toffees kits were a little too keen with an order.

An Everton supporter was left stunned, and slightly horrified, as he came across a version of the Toffees shirt with Championship badges emblazoned on the sleeves while travelling in Laos. Everton fan Callum is currently exploring South East Asia on a stop-off on his way to Australia.

A massive football fan, while walking through the streets of Luang Prabang he had been spotting various Barcelona and Argentina kits for sale. One shop piqued his interest and, when exploring inside, found some versions of an Everton shirt with a twist. Callum said: "At first I was just happy to see Everton shirts, it’s so different to see them out here of all places so I didn’t even see the badges! I had to double take to actually realise the badges were Championship, not Premier League but I couldn’t stop laughing that someone, somewhere really had prepared for the worst."

Everton have flirted with relegation in recent years but came a little too close for comfort last season, only confirming their survival on the final day of the season. A 1-0 win over Bournemouth was enough to make sure the Toffees avoided a first-ever Premier League relegation in May but without that result, the club could have been condemned to Championship football.

Fans joked that the shirt must have been designed before Abdoulaye Doucouré’s winner against Sheffield United (Image: X @callumt1878)

It was a scorching Abdoulaye Doucouré volley from the edge of the box at Goodison Park that proved vital in clinching survival but it was so nearly a different and much more crushing outcome for Sean Dyche's side. It's been another poor start to the season for Everton this time out with five losses in their opening eight and, having seen the Championship version of the shirt on X, joked that the shirt sleeves might actually become a reality.

One user wrote: "That part of the multiverse where Doucs ballooned that half volley into the afternoon sky."

Another added: "They were the drafts from last year until that Bournemouth win."