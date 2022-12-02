Local residents are being asked for views about parking around Everton’s multi-million pound new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.
Liverpool City Council has launched a consultation on extending the city’s football match parking zone around the new 52,000 capacity stadium.
The similar parking zone is already in place for Everton’s current stadium at Goodison Park and at Liverpool FC’s stadium at Anfield.
Members of the public, businesses, residents, and commuters are being consulted on proposals which the council claims are aimed at reducing congestion, improving air quality, safety and journey times.
The stadium is due to be completed in the 2024/25 season and has already been named as a potential host venue in the FA’s bid for the UEFA European Championships in 2028.
It should also be capable of hosting major non-footballing events.
The proposals focus on the area within a 30-minute walk of the stadium, which will encompass the surrounding Ten Streets district and into the city centre. These include:
- New resident parking area
- New taxi ranks
- New match day bus stands
- New parking restrictions
- New hours of operation for existing parking zones for the Great Homer Street area
- New hours of operation for existing parking zones for the Ten Streets and Love Lane areas
- New industrial parking zone south of Boundary Street
- New industrial parking zone north of Boundary Street
Liverpool City Council has already invested more than £20 million in the highways infrastructure around Bramley-Moore Dock, including a permanent segregated cycle lane running from the city centre up to Liverpool’s northern border at Bootle in Sefton, which passes right in front of the new stadium.
How do I respond to the consultation?
Details of the three-week long consultation can be found online.
People can provide additional feedback by email or request the relevant documents in alternative formats, by writing to: [email protected]
The council will also be hosting consultation events on:
- Tuesday 6 December, 10am to 6pm – Ten Streets Social, 8 Regent Rd, L3 7BX
- Tuesday 13 December, 10am to 6pm – Kirkdale Neighbourhood Community Centre, 238A Stanley Road, L5 7QP
- Thursday 15 December, 10am to 6pm – Vauxhall Neighbourhood Council, Blenheim Street, L5 8UX
The consultaion closes at at 5pm on Tuesday, 22 December.
Councillor Liam Robinson, Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: “Everton Stadium is going to be a real game changer for the surrounding Ten Streets district and the wider Kirkdale community.
“As well as the much anticipated and needed economic benefit, the vast volume of people the stadium will attract – and how they arrive and depart - needs to be carefully managed.
“The North Docks area has never had to cope with such large numbers of people in such concentrated time periods but fortunately the city has the experience and knowledge thanks to Goodison Park and Anfield. By extending the match day parking zone, we’ll be looking to adopt and incorporate those controls which so effectively move tens of thousands on a weekly basis.”
He said the council would be looking at encouraging ‘as many active travel options as possible for those attending the games or other events’ at the stadium.
He added: “There’s lots of residents and businesses who will be affected by these proposals and we want as many people as possible to read them and ask questions of them. Only through their feedback can we refine and improve the proposals before we look at the next stage of a formal statutory notification process.
“Of course we want to hear from Everton fans too and I look forward to the responses to help us make the decisions that best suits the needs of all involved.”