Fans have reached breaking point with the owner following his public comments this week.

Everton fans have been left fuming and frustrated by owner Farhad Moshiri’s comments in the media this week - with some even stepping down from key roles.

Moshiri released an open letter to the fans where he backed his board, directors and manager Frank Lampard, before then appearing on TalkSport in an interview with Jim White, which has also been heavily criticised by the Everton faithful.

Everton’s most followed fan-channel Toffee TV posted a poll asked whether fans were happy with Moshiri’s letter to the fans – a resounding 91% of over 8500 fans voted no.

Fans across social media have been extremely vocal and the #AllTogetherNow campaign, which consists of more than 67 fan and social media groups, has called for ‘sweeping changes’ to the hierarchy at Goodison Park.

A sit-in protest is planned after Saturday’s clash against fellow strugglers Southampton, and Moshiri commented on the news of a potential protest when speaking to TalkSport: “I think a protest is a democratic right of everyone, I think the feeling is well known, but I would say the biggest thing is to support the team.”

Fans who are part of the Everton Fan Forum have also been posting on social media to say that they are stepping down from their volunteer roles, citing that they wouldn’t be back until there is new ownership at the club.

One fan wrote: “To the Chairman and Board of Directors, if you care like you claim, with respect do the right thing and resign.

“I will not stand by and do nothing whilst the club I love, dies. This club belongs to us, the fans. Not temporary custodians.”

Coverage from fan sites such as Toffee TV, Everton Aren’t We, Everton Fans Forum and The Toffee Blues have all echoed these points, with the latter naming their YouTube video ‘Moshiri Madness’.

Some are wondering why the owner didn’t opt for a sit-down interview with the club that could be posted across Everton’s official feed, rather than choosing to go on talk radio.

What makes it worse is a claim from journalist Alan Myers, who tweeted to say that nobody at the club was made aware that Moshiri was going to do the interview on TalkSport. It was something the club only knew about once it had aired.

The issue has been broken down into two possible outcomes; either Moshiri sells the club and moves on, or he stays and looks to replace the board with people who are capable of making better footballing decisions.

Fans points towards the managerial appointments of Sam Allardyce and Rafael Benitez in the past which were both unwanted and unsuccessful. And whilst there has been over £600m of signings since 2017, a large majority of them have been deemed unsuccessful.

