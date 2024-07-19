Shea Cahill. Picture: Everton FC/ Twitter | Everton FC/ Twitter

The midfielder has joined Nottingham Forest after being released by Everton.

The son of an Everton hero has completed a move to the Toffees' Premier League rivals.

Tim Cahill's name is firmly etched into Goodison Park history. The former attacking midfielder, signed for just £1.5 million from Millwall in 2004, scored 68 goals in 278 appearances during his eight years at Everton. He was part of the 2004-05 team that finished fourth in the Premier League, as well as in the FA Cup final loss to Chelsea in 2009.

Cahill called it time on his playing career in 2019 after spells with Shanghai Shenhua, Hangzhou Greentown, Melbourne City, a second stint at Millwall and finally Jamshedpur. But his name in football continues.

That is because the 44-year-old's son Shea is hoping to forge himself a career. The midfielder was born on Merseyside and came through Everton's academy ranks. However, at the end of his two-year scholarship, Cahill jr was released by the Blues in 2023.

He made the move Down Under to his father's native Australia as he signed for Brisbane Roar. But now he's returned to England to pen a deal at Nottingham Forest. The 19-year-old has linked up with the B team at the City Ground.

“I’m so happy and excited to start this next chapter with Nottingham Forest," Cahill jnr told the club's website. "I want to thank everyone at the club and my family for supporting me. My goals are to train hard and to dedicate myself to being the best I can be, making both my family and the football club proud.

Head of academy, Chris McGuane, added: “We are delighted to welcome Shae to Nottingham Forest and are excited to see how he integrates into the B team group. Shae has had first-team experience out in Australia and is joining the Club hungry to improve as a player.”

Meanwhile, Cahill snr posted on X (formerly Twitter): Congratulations Shae. We are all so proud of you and enjoy this next chapter my man.”